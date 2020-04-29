Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in this afternoon, cooler Thursday with more storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have noticed that it’s felt just a little steamier since yesterday evening.
Dewpoint temperatures have been rising.
The dewpoint is a measure of moisture in the air.
The higher the dewpoint temperature, the more humid it is.
When dewpoints are really low in the Winter, we get dry hair, dry sinuses, dry skin, et cetera.
We also have to deal with a lot of static electricity.
On Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck discusses static electricity:
Back to the forecast, keep the umbrella close this afternoon.
Scattered showers will be moving through this afternoon and this evening.
Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 50s overnight.
Unfortunately, we won’t be warming up much tomorrow.
Highs will only top out in the low 60s.
Thursday will feature periods of rain and thunder and breezy conditions.
A few thunderstorms may even produce some small, pea-sized hail.
