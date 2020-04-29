Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with afternoon rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are monitoring an area of strengthening area of low pressure over Lake Michigan this morning. This system will move very little today. It is going to be a windy and mild day. High temperatures today make it to around 70 degrees in many areas. The wind will be out of the south and gusting to 40 mph at times. The first half of the day looks pretty dry for our area then rain develops from west to east this afternoon. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Rain continues tonight.