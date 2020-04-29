Ohio government ships 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment to county health agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio has acquired that state’s largest one-time distribution of personal protective equipment, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday.
More than 4 million pieces of critical protective equipment are being distributed throughout Ohio
- 500,000 N95 masks
- 850,000 face shields
- 750,000 surgical-type masks
- 2 million non-medical gloves
“This wasn’t easy,” Gov. DeWine said. “As you know we are competing in a volatile marketplace with other states and countries for this critical equipment.”
Equipment will be sent to local nursing homes, jails, hospitals, and first responders.
The shipment will help preserve inventory and address any PPE needs if hot spots arise once portions of Ohio begin to reopen, the Governor said.
Numerous state agencies helped with the acquisition that will be distributed on the local levels.
