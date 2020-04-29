276 Ohio nursing home residents have died in 14 days, according to the state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 300 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 14 days.
The Ohio Department of Health released a chart of deaths from COVID-19 at long term care facilities online on Wednesday.
19 Investigates found many of the nursing homes with the highest cases of residents with COVID-19 are in Northeast Ohio. You can take a look at the latest numbers here.
This week, there are 1,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing home residents and 584 cases in staff members.
Last week, the state reported 1,199 residents and 477 staff members had COVID-19.
Overall, there have been 2,126 cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes residents since April 15 and 872 cumulative cases in staff members since that time.
COVID-19 nursing home deaths
The Ohio Department of Health’s mortality chart shows COVID-19 related deaths among long-term care facility residents from April 15 to April 28.
Here are the top three counties:
Lucas County: 33 deaths
Cuyahoga County: 29 deaths
Franklin County: 28 deaths
In Northeast Ohio, Summit County had 15 deaths and Stark County had 14 deaths.
Resident cases of COVID-19
The most resident cases of COVID-19 overall in Ohio in the last two weeks have been in Lorain County at O'Neill Healthcare North Ridgeville Assisted Living and its nursing home.
Combined, there have been 71 residents and 34 staff members there diagnosed with COVID-19.
The next highest overall resident cases in Northeast Ohio are:
-58 cases at Ohman Family Living at Briar in Geauga County
-57 cases at Westpark Neurology and Rehab Center in Cuyahoga County
-53 cases at the Colony Healthcare Center in Summit County
Long term care facility numbers are released by the state every Wednesday.
A recent state order now requires the facilities to notify families of residents or staff members who test positive for the coronavirus within 24 hours of confirmation.
