Pipe-wielding suspect attacks elderly woman in Arizona, gets away with only a pizza

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man who brutally attacked a 77-year-old woman with a metal pipe during a robbery on Tuesday, April 21.
The Tucson Police Department said the attack happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Peter Piper Pizza on South 12th Avenue, near West Ajo Way.
The woman suffered a head injury during the attack but didn’t go to the hospital. Her current condition was not released.
In a video released by the TPD, the victim can be seen leaving the restaurant with two pizza boxes in her hands while the suspect is outside near a grocery cart.
The suspect then pulled a pipe out of the cart and walked to the front door while the victim was opening it with her back.
After a tense few seconds, the suspect hit the victim once in the head.
The victim ran back inside the restaurant while holding her head. The suspect fled the scene with a pizza in one hand and the metal pipe in the other.
The victim’s family said the woman did not have serious injuries.
They said she is at home, hoping police can track down the person responsible.
The suspect is described as a dark-complected Hispanic male, around 5-foot-6.
“He touched the door, the door handle. I believe the pipe was left behind as well. There’s ways we can try to figure out who this person is,” said Tucson Police Officer Ray Smith said.
Smith said the department is also turning to the community to see if anyone recognizes the suspect.
Gustavo Villegas lives in the neighborhood. He said he and his son often walk from their home to the shopping center.
“It’s a shame, it’s a shame. It gives us a bad look over here,” said Villegas. “A lot of us are here are very respectful. We respect our elderly, we respect our neighbors,” Villegas said.
Villegas watched the surveillance video, but said he did not recognize the suspect. He is outraged by what happened in his neighborhood.
“For an elderly woman like that to get assaulted, that is not necessary. He could have killed her,” Villegas said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to http://88crime.org/.
Peter Piper Pizza sent us this statement, “Peter Piper Pizza takes the security of our guest very seriously. We have implemented new security policies and increased personnel to ensure a safe environment.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.