Salon owners make preparations for reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses are starting to prepare for how they’ll reopen when given the greenlight from Governor DeWine.
One of the last to be shut down was hair and beauty salons, but there’s still no date in sight for when they’ll be able to reopen.
At Fringe Hair Salon in Fairview Park, owner Brandi Seitz is beginning to get ready to open, whenever that may be.
Seitz said she’s ordered, “disposable towels, capes and masks.”
She and other salons haven’t heard anything from the state cosmetology board on what they’ll be required to do when they reopen, but Seitz is trying to be as prepared as possible.
Seitz is taking suggestions on orders from her suppliers on what they believe could become her new normal.
The salon owner thinks she may have to use “disposable capes, clients [may be required] to wear a mask, for us to wear a mask, or possibly wear a face shield, gloves.”
Seitz said she plans on sanitizing stations between clients which will “ take 10 minutes for it to process.”
She also got rid of magazines and will no longer offer coffee or beverages to customers while they receive services.
When the time comes to reopen, she doesn’t think the board will allow it.
She’s also considering a touchless thermometer.
“The supply houses suggest we do a service charge for our clients for what we need in order to open,” Seitz said.
They may have to limit customers and split stylists’ days in the salon.
It’s something she said is easier at Fringe, with a maximum of 6 people including 2 stylists, than it may be for her bigger counterparts.
“We’re impacted for sure but I still feel fortunate because there are so many people hit so much harder than we are,” she said.
When they do open, Fringe and other salons must not only follow the governors orders, but also whatever rulings the state board puts in place.
That means, even though the governor walked back his rulings on mandatory masks Tuesday, “...really whoever gives us the strictest rule is the one who we have to follow.”
“Even after we’re told we can lift it, I don’t know how long we’re going to have to keep doing it to make some clients feel comfortable,” Seitz said.
It’s one of many uncertainties she and other business owners are trying to prepare for.
But Seitz said she knows it’s necessary and she’ll do whatever she needs to for her clients to be able to safely return to her chair. “I think it’s a good suggestion because it just makes everyone feel more secure you’re doing everything you can.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.