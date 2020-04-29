Sherwin-Williams: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $321.7 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $4.08 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.
The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.09 billion.
Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $19 to $21 per share.
Sherwin-Williams shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 11%. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.
