Solon cancels all large city events for the remainder of the year due to pandemic and economic strain

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be no bicentennial celebrations in the city of Solon this year.
Residents won’t be able to enjoy neither the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, nor the Home Days Festival scheduled for later in July.
Every single large gathering event in Solon scheduled in 2020 has been cancelled, including the Fall Festival--which is not scheduled until mid October.
“As always the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, visitors, staff and families remains our top priority and we made this very difficult decision with their best interest in mind,” said Solon Mayor Ed Kraus in a prepared statement.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, but some residents questioned the extent of the cancellations.
“We realize we are going to get criticism regardless of the decision, so I think the important thing then is to make the right decision based on the information we have,” said Solon Parks Director Rich Parker.
The decision was made for city events and does not include upcoming decisions that will be made by the Solon School District.
The district released a statement:
“Although the city of Solon may have cancelled all large group activities for the remainder of the year, decisions regarding the return to school and fall athletics are far more complicated. It is simply too soon to make any definitive decisions about how school in Solon will look in the fall.”
That statement went on to advise that all school-related decisions will be guided by Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Education, and state and county health officials.
Solon city officials added the cancellation of the events scheduled for this year would help offset potential budget cuts the city may face.
