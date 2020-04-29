Tito’s Handmade Vodka donates their hand sanitizer, masks, gloves to Cleveland first responders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When one thinks of Tito’s, their Handmade Vodka may come to mind.
But thanks to a hefty donation, the Cleveland Police, Fire, and EMS crews may think of the gallons of Tito’s hand sanitizer that came with masks and medical gloves the vodka company delivered.
On Tuesday, Cleveland Fire shared photos of at least 10 boxes filled with Tito’s handmade hand sanitizer with 80% alcohol, along with three 55 gallon kegs of the cleanser, and boxes of masks and medical gloves.
Cleveland Division of Fire said “Thank you Tito’s Handmade Vodka for donating hand sanitizer, masks, and medical gloves to #CLEFIRE, Cleveland Police, and Cleveland EMS so we can safely serve.”
