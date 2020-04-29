Two Cleveland Family Dollar stores hit just 28 minutes apart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday April 10, 2020 at 2:52 p.m. three black males wearing yellow surgical masks walked into the Family Dollar at 3407 Payne and robbed the store.
One of the males produced a gun and demanded money from the register and safe, while the cashier gave them money from the register they were unable to access the safe.
Cleveland Police Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the male seen in these photographs. He is wanted in connection with multiple aggravated robberies of dollar stores. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5318.
Police believe the descriptions of the males matched descriptions in a similar fifth district robbery.
Police were able to obtain the following descriptions:
- Suspect #1: Young black male, approx. 5’8”, dark colored hoodie with white GAP lettering, blue jeans, light colored timberland boots, armed with black semi-auto handgun with extended magazine.
- Suspect #2: Young black male, approx. 5’9”, red hoodie, blue jeans, no weapon seen.
- Suspect #3: Young black male, approx. 5’8”, 160 pounds, wearing a black jacket with neon green stripe going from wrist to top of shoulder, black pants, armed with rusty revolver.
According to a police report one of the men pulled out a rusty revolver and demanded cash while the other two went behind the register and stole tobacco products.
Police were able to retrieve a partial plate, 5084 or 5004 that came from a silver minivan
Twenty-eight minutes later the Family Dollar at 12107 St. Clair was robbed as well.
The cashier said a black male approx. 5’1” , 170-180 pounds, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black beanie and N95 mask came into the store produced a black revolver and stated “throw the money into the bag.”
They left with two other black males, most likely juveniles according to the police report.
At the same time another store employee was in the store office was confronted and money was taken from the safe.
Suspects from the St. Clair robbery:
- Suspect #1: Younger black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black beanie with dreadlocks hanging out and green medical mask.
- Suspect #2: Younger black male wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with the word GAP in black and and red on it, jeans and tan timerland boots wearing a green medical mask.
- Suspect #3: Younger black male, black jacket with neon green stripe running down the side of the arms, with black sweat pants.
If you have any information about these armed robberies the Cleveland Division of Police would like you to call them and speak with an officer.
