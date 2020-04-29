UH to assist with clinical trial of promising COVID-19 drug

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A potential breakthrough was reported on Wednesday, as an experimental drug may prove to be an effective treatment for Covid-19.
It’s called Remdesivir, and preliminary trials show it cuts the recovery time from 15 to 11 days.
After an initial test of 1,000 patients with severe Covid-19 from across the globe, some were treated with the drug by IV and recovered more quickly and fewer died, than those who were given a placebo.
Dr. Daniel Simon, president of UH Cleveland Medical Center says, “This is an important piece of the puzzle to gain control of this pandemic.”
And now clinical trials enter phase two, and five hospitals within the UH Health System will participate in those studies, which include patients with moderate or severe coronavirus infections or pneumonia.
“Our trial is very important, because now that we know that the drug is active, we need to know what the optimum duration of therapy. Very important because the quantities of this drug are going to be limited. And if we can treat effectively, five days versus 10 days, then we can treat twice as many patients.” says Dr. Simon.
Dr. Simon hopes the impact of these studies in Northeast Ohio will make a worldwide impact.
“We are continuing to enroll. We evaluate everyday. We’ve enrolled 53 so far, and we’re going to keep going until the sponsors of the trial tell us that the study is over.”