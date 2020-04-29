Willoughby Hills Police find missing endangered 78-year-old man

Anthony Grande (Ohio Attorney General's Office) (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 29, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 6:08 AM

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department confirmed the missing endangered 78-year-old man who “suffers from mental health issues and other medical issues” returned home safely around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Anthony Grande left his Eddy Road home at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday and has not returned.

Grande was described by polie as 5′4″ tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a light colored coat and hat.

According to police, he left his home in a black 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe with OH plate GKZ 4497.

Note: the photo below is of the same make and model of Grande’s car, but not the actual involved vehicle:

