Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 6:48 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $82.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $830.8 million in the period.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4.5% in the last 12 months.

