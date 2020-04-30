Barrio Tacos announces newest location in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Barrio Tacos, the concept which launched the “build-your-own” taco craze, has announced its newest location in North Olmsted.
The location, the 10th location for the brand, will occupy the former Ohio Beer Garden space.
“Our loyal Barrio guests want us to continue to grow the brand further west and North Olmsted is a great city. This location is special to myself and my partner, as I grew up in North Olmsted, and we both graduated from North Olmsted High School” said, Sean Fairbairn, co-owner, Barrio Tacos.
Lead by award-winning artist, Michael (Mac) McNamara, local artisans will don the restaurant with the trademark “Day of the Dead” artwork and steelwork.
Opening is tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2020.
While the coronavirus has delayed some parts of the scheduled opening, Fairbairn wanted to announce the North Olmsted location.
“We’re excited to announce it, because we think people need something to look forward to," Fairbairn told 19 News.
