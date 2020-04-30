Cleveland Hopkins International to get additional $2.9 million in federal funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will receive a $2.9 million federal grant money to construct a new runway, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Thursday.
It's part of the agency's Airport Improvement Program.
Secretary Elaine Chao announced a total of $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants.
“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” Chao said.
Cleveland’s portion is in addition to $46 million previously announced as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Congratulations to Cleveland for that big amount of money, obviously we hope and pray that these health-related circumstances end pretty soon,” said Kirk Shaffer, Associate Administrator of Airports for the FAA.
Nationwide, passenger volume is down about 95 percent. On Wednesday, the TSA reported 119,629 passengers went through checkpoints at U.S. airports. On the same day last year, 2,256,442 passed through.
That’s a 94% decrease.
“That creates a tremendous negative economic pressure on airports across the system, not just big airports like Cleveland Hopkins, even very small airports across rural America,” Shaffer told 19 News.
As it relates to the CARES Act, there has been criticism of how the funds were appropriated. For instance, the $46 million awarded to Cleveland Hopkins accounts for roughly 35 percent of the airport’s annual operating budget.
But some smaller airports, such as the Devils Lake Regional Airport in North Dakota, is getting nearly $17 million. That’s enough to fund the rural airport’s budget for 50 years.
“I understand how people get the wrong impression about that,” Shaffer said.
But he notes that the criteria for distributing the funding was set by Congress. Passenger volume, he said, accounts for about 50 percent of the decision, while debt ratio accounted for another 25 percent, with unrestricted cash and short-term investments that airports hold, making up for the final 25 percent of the decision.
“Those are the decisions that Congress made in instructing the FAA on how to allocate the money”
That funding can be used by the airports however they see fit.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials for comment on how the money will be spent, and for reaction to today’s announcement.
We were directed to contact the city’s Joint Information Center for all COVID-19 requests.
As of press time, we have not heard back from the city.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.