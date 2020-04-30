Cleveland man found dead in grocery store air duct ID’d by medical examiner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Collins, 54, of Cleveland, was found dead on Wednesday in an air duct at the Sav-A-Lot grocery store on Kinsman Road, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A store manager reported a foul odor and called an exterminator, which led to the discovery of Collins’s body in the ceiling, Cleveland Police reported.
A source at the scene said it took more than two hours to remove the man’s body from an 11-inch by 11-inch duct.
As emergency crews flanked and closed down the Mount Pleasant neighborhood store, concerned citizens gathered outside and hoped for better news.
Officials said the matter is not being investigated as a homicide.
“It is possible that the decedent entered the air duct on his own as no signs of violence were observed immediately,” Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
The exact cause of death is still unknown, but being investigated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.