Cleveland State University to hold virtual graduation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University will hold its first ever virtual commencement on May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m.
The commencement address will be given by Ohio Lt. Governor John Husted.
In a prepared statement CSU said the leadership team was working on a truly special experience that will honor each graduate as an individual, celebrate their years at CSU and provide a memorable, uplifting and fun event for family and friends.
Degrees will be conferred on May 9, as originally scheduled.
We also remain committed to allowing all 2020 graduates who wish to “walk” and receive recognition at the earliest in-person commencement we can organize.
In the coming days, graduating students will receive more information about our Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremony and how faculty, staff, graduates and their families can participate.
