Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 30, 2020

138 new COVID-19 deaths in Ohio brings total to 937; 17,303 cases reported statewide
By Rachel Vadaj | April 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 7:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 138 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 17,303 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his strategy for reopening parts of Ohio beginning May 1.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.