Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 30, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 138 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 17,303 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his strategy for reopening parts of Ohio beginning May 1.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
