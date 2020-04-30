Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels all train rides through Sept. 30 due to coronavirus crisis

As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make decisions now,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “The decision to not run our trains this summer was very difficult, knowing that large gatherings are unlikely to be safe for some time. The health and wellbeing of our customers, volunteers and staff come first. We look forward to welcoming our passengers and volunteers when the time is right. We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the summer and determine if it is safe to run our trains in the fall. We thank our board, volunteers, donors, members and passengers for supporting us during this time. ”