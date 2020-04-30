Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels all train rides through Sept. 30 due to coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad canceled all train rides through Sept. 30.
CVSR announced the decision on Wednesday “for the safety and health of passengers, staff, and volunteers” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make decisions now,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “The decision to not run our trains this summer was very difficult, knowing that large gatherings are unlikely to be safe for some time. The health and wellbeing of our customers, volunteers and staff come first. We look forward to welcoming our passengers and volunteers when the time is right. We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the summer and determine if it is safe to run our trains in the fall. We thank our board, volunteers, donors, members and passengers for supporting us during this time. ”
CVSR also said the “challenging time” has forced them to make difficult staffing changes.
However, the organization still plans to provide educational, heritage, and recreational railroad experiences as well as alternate transportation to and within Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and the Ohio & Erie Canalway.
CVSR said it will issue refunds to all passengers who purchased advanced tickets, and will automatically extend all active memberships with appropriate benefits by the number of months the railroad will be closed.
“We agree with the railroad’s decision to cancel all train rides through September to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel. “We know that this decision will disappoint many park visitors and community members. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is a well-regarded organization that provides excursions and events that are cornerstone visitor experiences in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. We look forward to the day when train rides can safely resume.”
