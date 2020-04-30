Dana: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ Dana Inc. (DAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $38 million.
The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.
Dana shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN