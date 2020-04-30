Dr. Acton says research testing on prevalence of COVID-19 in Ohio will begin on Monday

Gov. DeWine holds daily COVID-19 briefing - clipped version
By Chris Anderson | April 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 4:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, director for the Ohio Department of Health, said research will soon commence to determine the prevalence of the coronavirus among the state’s population.

Serological screening, which will begin with approximately 1,000 tests by blood on the general population, could take two weeks before data is analyzed, Dr. Acton explained.

Results from the sample study will give researchers a better idea of the presence of the coronavirus in Ohio, including in asymptomatic individuals, and how it as traveled throughout different communities.

“Our asymptomatic rates are so high, that you really almost have to treat everyone as if they’re potentially positive,” Dr. Acton said.

