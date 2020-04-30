Driver slams his car into off-duty police officer on purpose, according to Summit County Sheriff

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver used his vehicle to purposely hit an off-duty Mogadore police officer riding his motorcycle, according to the Summit County Sheriff.
Summit County Sheriff Inspector Bill Holland said the off-duty officer was on his motorcycle in the area of South Cleveland Avenue in Mogadore around 3:30 p.m. on April 25 when he was struck.
The impact caused him to go off the road and crash.
Holland said the officer received minor injuries.
After the crash, Holland said the driver then pulled over and began assaulting the officer, before being pulled off by bystanders.
Jeffrey Cooper, 53, of Mogadore, allegedly then fled the area.
He is charged with assault on a peace officer and criminal damaging.
Holland said additional charges are pending.
