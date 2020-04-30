FBI: Ohio hospital guard arrested after images of child pornography were found on his home, work computers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man was arrested on April 28 by federal agents after an investigation tipped off when child pornography was allegedly seen on his work computer.
Andrew Meek faces federal charges for receiving and possessing pornographic material involving children.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, investigators started looking into the 48-year-old Columbiana County man’s activity in October 2019 after his employer reported “pictures of young girls in underwear” were seen on his work computer.
Meek was immediately fired from his employment in October 2019 after the images were observed, according to court records.
Twenty-five inappropriate images were found on the work computer. Additionally, the FBI says more photos of “naked little girls and genital penetration” were found on an external drive at his work station, as well as a printed pornographic image of a girl as young as 5 years old stored in a brown folder marked “confidential” at his desk.
Judges from Mahoning and Columbiana Counties approved searches of Meek’s Leetonia-area home and digital items suspected of belonging to him, including memory cards and computers.
According to court filings, Meek was taken from the East Liverpool City Hospital in February 2020, where he worked as a guard at the time, to speak with East Liverpool and Youngstown police officers. During questioning, the report shows he admitted to having a 'lifelong addiction to pornography" and said he has been viewing child pornography for approximately 10 years.
Meek told investigators that some of the images found on his work computer and on his personal digital belongings were downloaded, but some he took himself, according to the criminal complaint.
Records show Meek’s initial federal court appearance took place on Wednesday via videoconferencing. The case is being bound over to a grand jury.
Meek is being held at the Mahoning County Jail under the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
