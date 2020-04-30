22 game Cleveland Indians winning streak coming back to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The boys of summer are back, and we can guarantee you a fantastic outcome, at least for 22 straight games.
Starting on Monday, May 4, SportsTime Ohio will broadcast the Cleveland Indians 2017 22-game winning streak.
The games will start at 7 p.m. except for an 8 p.m. start on Saturdays.
The announcement came from SportsTime Ohio, an affiliate of Fox Sports.
The 22 game winning streak from Aug. 24, to Sept. 14, 2017 was the longest winning streak in American League history and the second longest in Major League history.
SportsTime Ohio will host a 50/50 online raffle during the 22 games with half the money going towards Cleveland Indians Charities.
Fans can take part in the 50/50 raffle at www.Tribe5050.com.
