Geauga County drug bust includes suspect in fatal overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville resident Isaiah Schultz was arrested on April 27, 2020 by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, The Portage County Drug Task Force, and Chardon Police Department for trafficking in drugs, a delony of the 4th Degree.
Schultz is a suspect in a fatal overdose being investigated in Mantua Township by The Portage County Drug Task Force
According to law enforcement, on April 27, Schultz was actively trafficking heroin and suspected fentanyl pills, labeled as the prescription medication Percocet, in the Chardon area.
Following an unrelated narcotics sale, investigators took Schultz, Gillian Waters, and Michael Tapia into custody for multiple drug offenses.
Investigators seized approximately three grams of heroin, 40 suspected Fentanyl pills labeled as Percocet.
Schultz has been transferred into the custody of the Portage County Drug task Force.
Schultz’ case in Geauga County will be presented for additional trafficking related charges to a Geauga County Grand Jury.
Waters and Tapia were taken into custody for drug possession, with additional trafficking related charges pending against Waters.
“The partnership with the Portage County Drug Task Force is another great example of area law enforcement working tirelessly to pursue and hold accountable those responsible for trafficking dangerous narcotics throughout Geauga County and its surrounding areas," Sheriff Hildenbrand said.
