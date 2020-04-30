38 new COVID-19 deaths in Ohio brings total to 975; 18,027 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 18,027 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, will hold a regular briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Governor’s remarks on Thursday come a day after clarifying recent remarks regarding masks as part of the “Responsible RestartOhio” plan, which begins in phases on May 1.
As of April 30, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,216 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 742 cases and 77 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 3,533 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, 1,035 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
