Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Several Major League Baseball teams have announced ticket refund policies for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak. The Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox are offering a bonus credit to fans who want to apply what they've already paid to future games. Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic. A revised schedule has not been announced. MLB is exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The 2021 NFL draft will be held in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1. The dates were announced following the completion of a unique, stay-at-home draft that went smoothly despite logistical obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TV ratings soared over the weekend as fans soaked in every moment. The NFL officially awarded Cleveland the 2021 NFL draft last year. The Browns will be celebrating their 75th anniversary next year. Details are still being finalized, but the draft will be held at locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Cleveland Browns. Higgins clashed with former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens last season. He will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. A fifth-round pick in 2016, Higgins had only four catches for 55 yards last season as he also dealt with a knee injury. In 2018, Higgins had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father never hid his dislike for Buffalo during his days playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s. Cox Jr. was signed to a one-year contract Wednesday after splitting last season between Carolina and Cleveland. He has three seasons of NFL experience since being signed by the Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. Bryan Cox Sr. was a 12-year NFL linebacker and best known in Buffalo for antagonizing the Bills and their fans during his five seasons with the Dolphins. Some Bills fans haven't forgotten, and still hold a grudge against the Cox name.