Home Instead Senior Care in Oakwood Village hosts drive-thru breakfast to honor care givers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you were near the Home Instead Senior Care parking lot in Oakwood Village on Thursday morning, you probably would’ve thought there was a parade going on.
It was not a parade. It was actually a drive-thru breakfast to honor the company’s hundreds of caregivers.
“I think it’s amazing. I’m so happy that Home Instead came together with this great idea just to show the care givers how much they appreciate them,” said care giver Janae Ashford.
Ashford stopped by to get food and coffee before she went to take care of her patient.
Despite the confusion and fear surrounding COVID-19, Ashford and the many other care givers like her still take care of those most vulnerable.
“Just to see everybody come together and still going into facilities because we know that clients still need care,” said Ashford.
Some care givers told us they sometimes don’t eat a proper breakfast like they should, so this drive-thru definitely came in handy.
The owners of this Home Instead says they just wanted to help out those caregivers who never hesitated to show up for work even during these tough times.
“It’s been incredible how they haven’t skipped a beat, we are so blessed,” said Scott Radcliffe, owner of Home Instead Senior Care.
