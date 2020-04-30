837 inmates, including Jimmy Dimora, eligible for release or transfer from Ohio’s federal prison due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to court documents, 837 inmates at the Elkton Correctional Institution qualify to be released or transferred out of the federal prison because of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is one of those inmates who would qualify.
The 64-year-old is serving time after being convicted of corruption.
His lawyers have argued the former politician suffers from poor health.
The ACLU of Ohio and Ohio Justice and Policy Center filed a lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of prisoners detained in the low-security federal prison after three people died.
The lawsuit requested the immediate release, furlough, or transfer to home confinement of all medically vulnerable individuals at high-risk for serious illness or death if they contracted COVID-19.
The Bureau of Prisons released the list Thursday.
