Joe Thomas willing to pass on more than blocking tips

“When you’re getting drafted, you want to spend time with the people that were there while you were building up to the Draft,” Thomas says. “For me it was my family, my close friends. I think a lot of times, when you do go to the Draft location, you have to keep it small. A lot of times there are so many responsibilities, that you don’t really get to spend quality time with your family and friends, like I did when I spent Draft day fishing.”