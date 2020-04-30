Local Division II long shot aiming for NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marvelle Ross is trying to make a big jump from Notre Dame college in South Euclid to the NFL. He was not drafted, but was quickly snatched up by Jacksonville. They told him he’ll get a shot. “My opportunity is pretty much up to me on how far I go, just come in and be ready," he said.
That message came from the Jaguars wide receiver coach, and former Browns receiver, Keenan McCardell. “We had a conversation about where he used to get his haircut around here. He had some Cleveland knowledge for sure.”
Ross thought he would get drafted, but was quick to pounce on the Jaguars offer, which came just minutes after the draft ended. He has not received his playbook yet, but it is on the way. In the mean time he is working out. COVID-19 has not impacted his ability to train as much as you might think. He cannot get into any training facilities, but he does have a trainer and can work outside. “All we really need is cones and 30-40 yards of open field,” he said.
Ross grew up in the Glenville neighborhood, but instead of playing for the powerhouse Tarblooders, he went to VASJ. His parents wanted him to focus on his education, but he was really good at football too. He graduated with a marketing degree, but is hoping he will not need it for several years.
