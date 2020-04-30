MetroHealth Medical Center addresses rehab need for recovering Covid-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The hard work to treat Covid-19 patients continues at MetroHealth Medical Center, and now includes the critical rehabilitation process that more and more patients need following extended hospitalization.
Recovering Covid-19 patients often need physical rehab but, in some cases, outside rehab facilities have refused to admit them, so Metro quickly opened the Covid-19 Rehabilitation Unit on its main campus to get patients up and moving again.
“In the Cleveland area as a whole we didn’t have anywhere to send patients like this, these are patients who are still testing positive for the Covid virus,” said Dr. Victoria Whitehair, the medical director of Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation at the MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute.
Dr. Whitehair explained that long term problems begin as the virus attacks and damages the lungs and the ensuing, extended hospital stay, possibly in the ICU, severely weakens a patients muscles and cardiovascular system.
“There are some patients we actually have to train them how to be sitting up in a chair, how to stand and walk just because they’re having to learn how to get the blood flow back up through their body,” Dr. Whitehair said.
The rehabilitation process for patients, who were recovering from the virus became problematic because the patients still needed medical care and were left little choice but to stay hospitalized as outside rehab facilities refused to admit them because they were still testing positive for the virus.
“This isn’t limited to Metro, we’ve had patients come from institutions all over the Northeast Ohio area, which I think just shows the extent of the need here,” Dr. Whitehair said.
Metro was able to pivot quickly, finding a way to marry a rehab unit with infectious disease protocols, that Dr. Whitehair says works for patients and caregivers.
“These are patients who have very intensive therapy needs, they really have a long way to go,” she said, “They’re doing 3 hours of therapy five days a week.”
Metro began the discussion of opening a Covid-19 specific rehab unit in mid March, and that work included learning from the experiences of hospitals in New York City and Italy, and subsequently, Metro was able to open their Covid-19 specific rehab unit in early April.
