MetroHealth’s creates COVID-19 rehabilitation unit to provideintensive therapy for patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A growing number of COVID-19 patients who require intensive rehabilitation has prompted The MetroHealth System rehabilitation unit to move to a larger space.
According to MetroHealth the COVID-19 Rehabilitation Unit, which includes a therapy gym, is currently at full capacity with 11 patients in private rooms.
Full acute inpatient rehabilitation services are provided by rehabilitation nurses, therapists, physicians and other specialists.
The age range of the patients in the COVID-19 rehab unit is from early 50s to over 90.
Rehabilitation units designed specifically to treat COVID-19 patients are currently not the norm, said Victoria Whitehair, MD, Medical Director of Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation at the MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute and Assistant Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Case Western Reserve University.
“Like many other health systems, we have a great rehab unit,” Dr. Whitehair said. “But we also regularly treat very medically complex patients. It wasn’t a big leap for us to consider how to provide rehab services for those patients.”
Intensive rehabilitation is an important part of recovery for some patients with COVID-19 who have had lengthy hospital stays or have spent time on a ventilator.
“Essentially, the rehab unit had to take on some characteristics of an infectious disease unit, accommodating the need for caregivers to wear full personal protective equipment,” Whitehair said.
