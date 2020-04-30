$2 million bond for man accused of murdering 94-year-old Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday for the beating death of a WW2 veteran.
Cleveland police said Michael Dudas murdered Charles Vonderau.
The 94-year-old man was found inside inside his Plymouth Road home in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on April 15.
Officers went to the home to conduct a welfare check and found Vonderau’s body.
“This was a brutal murder by an individual who has no regard for human life,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This senseless killing – of a man who served our nation during a time when we needed him most – is truly tragic.”
Dudas was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault and misuse of credit cards.
The judge ordered Dudas held on a $2 million bond.
