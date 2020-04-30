Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers through Friday morning, sunshine returns for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure has been lingering nearby all day.
This feature has kept things cloudy, wet, and dreary.
When we’re prognosticating the weather, we look at a lot of different maps and things to bring you Cleveland’s Most Accurate Forecast.
“Professor” Tanchak discusses the science behind the weather map on Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
As the evening goes on, expect occasional, light showers.
It certainly won’t rain constantly tonight, but the overall weather theme through tomorrow morning is going to be gray and occasionally damp.
Rain will come to an end by mid-to-late morning tomorrow.
It will take quite some time for the clouds to clear on Friday.
It may be 4:00 PM or later before we see any sunshine.
Temperatures will also be much cooler-than-average.
Highs will only top out around 57 degrees tomorrow.
Typical highs for this time of the year are in the mid 60s.
We do warm up nicely this weekend though with highs in the 70s each day.
