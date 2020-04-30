Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and a few storms in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will be pretty much right over us all day. This will keep us unsettled. I have showers in the forecast. It won’t be raining all the time but they will be in the area all day. The instability is forecast to increase a little this afternoon so a few storms can’t be ruled out. I’ll have higher confidence of this if we can get a little sun poking through. It will be breezy today with winds out of the south this morning then shifting west this afternoon. High temperatures will be around the 60 degree mark this afternoon. I went with just isolated showers around tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will dip well into the 40s.