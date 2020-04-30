Ohio prisons receive 1.1 million pieces of PPE as nearly 4,000 inmates, more than 400 staff members test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a large shipment of personal protective equipment is being distributed to the state’s prisons as the coronavirus outbreak among inmates continues.
Approximately 1.1 million pieces of PPE will be used throughout the Ohio prison system, Gov. DeWine announced on Thursday.
“Our goal is to create a 90-day supply,” the Governor said about inventory for inmates and staff members.
Equipment includes:
- N95 masks
- Gloves
- Procedure masks
- Provider gowns
- Cloth masks for inmates
“Our corrections employees at state prisons are on the front line every day, and we want to do what we can to help keep them safe,” the Governor added.
The director for the state’s prison facilities, Annette Chambers-Smith, spoke with Gov. DeWine during Thursday’s daily briefing.
Chambers-Smith said Ohio’s plan to deal with a health pandemic withing prison facilities started in 2009 during the H1N1 crisis.
As part of the plan, inmates make hand sanitizer, masks, and other equipment to help with supply. The prisoners also help with cleaning the facilities and are restricted in movement and with their diet while in jail.
As of April 29, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections says at least 3,890 inmates and 419 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
To put that into perspective, Ohio’s prison facilities have more inmates and staff members infected with COVID-19 than the states of Arkansas, Wyoming, and Montana have combined cases.
The majority of Ohio’s cases in inmates are reported at the Marion Correction Institution.
At least 27 inmates and two staff members have died as a result of the coronavirus.
Ohio was one of the first state’s in the United States to stop prison visitations.
The Ohio National Guard has been dispatched to several state prisons to assist with health care staff at the institutions.
