Perry High School honors its spring senior athletes who were sidelined by Covid-19 this season

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - High school students, especially seniors, are missing out on a lot because of this pandemic; everything from prom to senior trips and even sports.
In Perry, the community came out to honor the spring sports athletes who are missing out on their season.
They didn’t get to play a single game, so of course they’re bummed—especially the seniors, but these athletes are not going unnoticed.
Last week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association made the decision to officially cancel the spring sports season.
“We’d all like to be out there competing, so it’s just something little that we can do to help sort of bring some closure to their senior year,” said TJ Rockwell, athletic director at Perry Local Schools. “I think that’s what we’re all looking for as well is how do we celebrate and say thanks to the seniors, because we’re not gonna be able to do a lot of those things.”
It was a huge blow to Perry High School senior and softball player Crylynn Reynolds.
“I was very upset,” Reynolds said. “My coach definitely helped me and my other teammates. I kind of just sat there amazed that this is actually happening.”
So, on Thursday night, the school planned a spring sports senior night for the Perry Pirates athletes.
“I love this,” said Reynolds. “When my coach told us the other day I was like wow, this is amazing."
The school put up senior posters and decorations honoring the class of 2020.
The school district said they also plan to honor their spring senior athletes on their website and on social media starting in early May.
