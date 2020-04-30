President Trump reportedly plans to travel to Ohio soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump announced he plans to travel to Ohio soon for apparent official events during Wednesday’s business roundtable discussion, according to CBSN.
What those official events may be has not yet been released.
The president also announced on Wednesday that he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending over a month inside the White House starting with a trip to Arizona next week.
President Trump also said he hopes to have “good old fashioned 25,000-person rallies” rather than one where “every six seats are empty for every one that you have full,” before the November election, according to CBSN.
The president also announced on Wednesday that the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus guidelines once they expire on Thursday.
