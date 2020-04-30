Put-in-Bay limits access during coronavirus crisis: ‘we miss you, but it will be worth the wait'

Just like you, our island community is poised and patiently awaiting the reopening of Put-in-Bay for the summer season. When the time is right, it is our promise to you that we will do everything we can to make sure that your visit will be safe, family friendly and fun. From the moment you board the ferry to the island, visit a retail shop, enjoy a meal, walk through our downtown, you will be confident that your health and safety is our top priority.