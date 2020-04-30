Put-in-Bay limits access during coronavirus crisis: ‘we miss you, but it will be worth the wait'

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Put-in-Bay officials have a message for those who can’t wait to come back to the island amid the coronavirus crisis: “We miss you, but it will be worth the wait.”
The message comes after island businesses have been receiving calls, emails, and supportive social media posts during the pandemic, according to Put-in-Bay officials.
“We want you to know that our heartfelt wish is to welcome you back to Put-in-Bay this summer. The one thing we know for certain right now is that State of Ohio guidelines and CDC advice on reopening are being revised daily," the announcement said.
According to the announcement, Put-in-Bay officials have been bringing over supplies and implementing safeguards while the stay-at-home order was in place to “ensure your next trip to Put-in-Bay is memorable and safe.”
Put-in-Bay officials said only residents, property owners, essential businesses, and service providers were allowed to be on the island with the stay-at-home order in effect.
Essential island businesses like the gas station, general store, hardware store, and post office remain open, but with reduced hours.
Although the stay-at-home order lifts May 1, Put-in-Bay said the bars, dine-in restaurants, lodging facilities (except for those supporting essential workers), public bathrooms, state parks, and village docks are all closed.
Officials also said there are no doctors or medical facilities on the island, and there are limited evacuation opens available for patients who have, or may have, COVID-19.
However, Put-in-Bay officials shared the following message of hope for reopening this summer:
"But, island days are ahead.
Just like you, our island community is poised and patiently awaiting the reopening of Put-in-Bay for the summer season. When the time is right, it is our promise to you that we will do everything we can to make sure that your visit will be safe, family friendly and fun. From the moment you board the ferry to the island, visit a retail shop, enjoy a meal, walk through our downtown, you will be confident that your health and safety is our top priority.
So plan now to visit us later, it will be worth the wait."
