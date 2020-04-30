Scam Alert: Lorain County Sheriff’s office warns residents of phishing scam

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is warning residents about a scam and warns the public not to disclose any personal information over the phone.
According to a statement released by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office On Thursday, April 30, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau was made aware of residents being contacted from 440-310-7057 extension #702.
When residents callled the number and entered the extension #702, an unknown male would answer the telephone and identify himself as Lt. Mike Crum with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Civil Processing.
The scammer would range from wanting to speak to the homeowner’s daughter, to informing the called party that they have an outstanding warrant, and that a fine needs to be paid.
Sheriff Stammitti asked media outlets to remind the public that the Sheriff’s Office will not seek or divulge warrant information over the telephone, nor would we solicit funds to clear up outstanding warrants.
Should you receive a call from the listed telephone number do not give out personal information, and block all calls coming from the listed telephone number.
The telephone number appears to be disconnected.
It would appear that the subject is using a Phishing scheme.
Phishing is a fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.
Should you receive a suspicious telephone call please contact Detective Lieutenant Vansant at 440-329-3880.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.