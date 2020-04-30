Summit County health officials urge stores to designate shopping hours for customers who cannot wear a mask

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Public Health agency laid out a recommendation for retailers before they are allowed to open on May 12.
Customers will not be required to wear masks in retail settings under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan, although it is strongly recommended because individuals infected with COVID-19 could pass the coronavirus on to others without ever showing symptoms.
A recommendation suggested by Summit County health officials include designating specific shopping hours for customers who are unable to wear a face covering; preferably at the end of the business day before the last daily disinfection.
“This would allow customers who prefer to be around other customers who are wearing face coverings the opportunity to avoid shopping during those hours,” the health agency stated in a press release on Thursday.
Employees will still be mandated to wear face coverings while in the workplace.
