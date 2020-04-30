U.S. Marshals arrest 3 homicide suspects in 48 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said three homicide suspects were taken off the street in the past 48 hours.
According to the U.S. Marshals, the murders all happened within the past six months.
Dorian Lynch, 23, and Eric Roberts, 43, were arrested Tuesday.
Lynch is accused of killing Kevin Boyd outside a Cleveland liquor store on Lee Road on March 20.
Roberts is charged with shooting and killing Charles Edwards in an apartment in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood on Dec. 18, 2019.
Wednesday, Dwight Harris, 39, was arrested in western Tennessee.
East Cleveland police said Harris murdered Reginald Smith inside a convenient store near the area of Euclid and Doan Avenues in Nov. 2019.
U.S. Marshals said Harris tried to run when they showed up at the house where he was hiding, but a K9 quickly tracked him down.
“The country is going through trying times but our officers, here in Cleveland and across the country, will not cease to work diligently day and night to ensure that violent criminals are arrested and brought to justice," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
