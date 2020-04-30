US Postal Service employee and cartoonist expressing gratitude through his art: 19 News Everyday Heroes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stops a postal worker. Now, you can add COVID-19 to the list.
Earl Musick has noticed how much he and his co-workers are appreciated during these extraordinary times.
“We’re finding that people are sending pictures from all across the country. Kids were doing chalk drawings and signs thanking the mail man, and the mail carriers,” said Musick.
Musick, from Ohio, is an HR specialist for the US Postal Service.
He’s also a cartoonist and a comedian.
'“I was formally an artist and photographer for the FBI, and when I joined the post office, some communications people found that out and said, 'Do you want to draw some drawings for the post office? I said, ‘Well, sure.’ So, I did a comic strip that ended up nationwide,” said Musick.
Musick’s many drawings and coloring pages also gained popularity across the country. Some of those were to thank postal workers around the holidays. His most recent one is extra special for many reasons. He's retiring in a few weeks.
“This might have been my last drawing,” said Musick. This one is something kids can put in their windows to thank their mail carriers who are still in our neighborhoods working during this crisis.
Most importantly, Musik’s 6-year-old nephew, Mason, an aspiring cartoonist, was a big help. “I asked Mason, ‘Hey buddy, draw me a mail carrier.’ So, I took Mason. I did a character of Mason putting a drawing in the window. I put his drawing and had him holding it up in the window to show support for his mail carrier.”
“It was pretty cool to see thousands of people see my little nephew’s drawing,” said Musick.
Musick says this coloring page is available at every local post office in the country. He says parents will have to ask for one. He hopes to see more of them colored and hung up in windows to show mail carriers how much they’re appreciated.
