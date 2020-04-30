US Sen. Portman, of Ohio, speaks with 19 News about issues lawmakers face during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Sen. Rob Portman will share details with 19 News about issues federal lawmakers have encounterd during the COVID-19 crisis.
An interview with the Ohio Republican is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Sen. Portman is one of two legislators who introduced a bipartisan resolution requesting permission for Senators to participate and vote remotely on issues during the health crisis since it’s become more challenging for elected officials to convene in Washington, D.C.
The decision was announced this week that the House will not be reconvening for the foreseeable future. Senators will be returning to session.
