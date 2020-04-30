ViewRay: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 19 cents per share.
The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.5 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.08. A year ago, they were trading at $6.98.
