What can families do to protect their loved ones living in nursing homes?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The numbers have shown 276 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 14 days.
There have been more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes residents since April 15 and 872 cases in staff members.
Those numbers are just a glimpse of what nursing homes are dealing with during the pandemic.
19 News Investigative reporter, Sara Goldenberg talked with Emily Muttillo, applied researcher with the Center for Community Solutions, a local non-partisan think tank.
“We know more tests are likely happening within these long-term care facilities than within the general population, so we see the clusters emerging in the long-term care facilities that doesn’t necessarily mean there are more cases there than in the general population, I think what it mean more testing is happening there," said Muttillo.
On 19 News at 6, we take a look at what families can do to keep their loved ones safe.
