African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton to reopen for drive-thru visits 5 months after devastating fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five months after a fire that killed 10 animals, the African Safari Wildlife Park announced plans to reopen for drive-thru visits.
The Port Clinton attraction will open on May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to celebrate the park’s 50th season.
The drive-thru visits allow guests to experience over 400 exotic animals, including camels and zebras, from their own cars, safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The park’s walk-through exhibit will remain closed until further notice.
A fire broke out at the 65-acre facility on Thanksgiving 2019, killing three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos, and a springbok.
According to park’s co-owner, the building was partially heated using propane gas to maintain a livable environment for the exotic animals. The structure was not equipped with a suppression system to extinguish a fire.
Investigators from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said the cause of the fire could not be determined because of the extensive damage to the barn.
