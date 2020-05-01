Akron residents find murder victim in parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents found a man stabbed to death in a parking lot Thursday evening.
Akron police said officers on patrol were flagged down by citizens around 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of E. York Street.
The victim was lying in an adjacent parking lot.
EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Akron police said a man has been arrested and charged with murder, but no more details have been released.
