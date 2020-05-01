April 2020 in Cleveland felt extra cold and snowy, but it was actually about average for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - April 2020 will be remembered for many things, and one of them is that it was colder than a typical April.
This is Northeast Ohio, of course.
Chilly spring days are not unusual in this part of the country.
However, if you felt like almost every day this past month was colder-than-normal, you're right.
Twenty-three out of 30 days featured temperatures that were considered to be below normal.
The coldest temperature we saw this month was a low of 27 degrees on the April 16.
The warmest temperature this month should stand out in recent memory, considering it was just a few days ago.
Cleveland hit 74 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on April 29.
After looking over the numbers, the average temperature for April 2020 was only 46.7 degrees.
That’s 3.1 degrees below normal.
Was this one of our coldest Aprils on record?
No.
Thankfully, it did not even make it into the top 10, but it sure did feel like it, didn't it?
We also had our fair share of snow this past month.
We accumulated 3.2" of snowfall at Cleveland-Hopkins and 2.1" at Akron-Canton.
Both totals are just slightly below normal.
Normal snowfall in Cleveland in April is 3.3".
Normal snowfall in Akron in April is 2.7".
So, if our snow totals were below normal, why did April 2020 feel so cold and snowy?
Perhaps, it is because last April we only accumulated a trace of snow in Cleveland.
Perhaps, it is because it’s essentially been cold here since November.
So, for many of us, our minds and bodies are anxiously awaiting and expecting warmer weather this time of the year.
I believe that there is a strong psychological element to weather and weather forecasting.
This has been scientifically proven when we think about things like Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.
This April, in particular, stands out because we’re also contending with a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
We’ve been looking for opportunities to get outside, visit parks while social distancing, and seeking out fresh air.
That was a difficult this month, and I believe that this April will always stand out in our minds.
So, let's look ahead to May, shall we?
In the month of May, we begin to see much warmer temperatures.
We also see later sunsets.
While the first day of May has been less than perfect, the upcoming weekend brings the promise of warmer weather and more sunshine.
Here’s to brighter days ahead.
